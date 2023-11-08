  

Indian players dethrone Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi in latest ODI rankings

02:47 PM | 8 Nov, 2023
Indian players dethrone Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi in latest ODI rankings
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been replaced by India young sensation Shubman Gill asthe No.1 ODI batter in the world as the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued latest rankings on Wednesday.

Gill clinched the top to displace Babar on the back of his solid start to India's campaign at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and in the process became just the fourth player from his country behind Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to hold the No.1 ODI batter ranking.

The right-hand batsman has contributed scores of 92 against Sri Lanka and 23 against South Africa over the last week, and amassed a total of 219 runs from six innings at the tournament.

Babar has totalled 282 runs from eight knocks at the World Cup and drops six rating points below Gill into second place as his reign of more than two years as the No.1 ranked ODI batter in the world came to an end.

Virat Kohli jumps three places to fourth - and within one rating point of third-placed South African Quinton de Kock - courtesy of his 543 runs at the World Cup.

The top of the ODI bowler rankings are dominant by Indian bowlers on the back of their thrilling performance during the ongoing World Cup 2023.

On the other hand, Shah Shah Afridi lost his World No.1 ODI bowler after a week as he has been displaced by India’s Mohammed Siraj, who jumped two spots to regain his crown as the No.1 ranked ODI bowler, “while teammates Kuldeep Yadav (up three places to fourth), Jasprit Bumrah (up three spots to eighth) and Mohammed Shami (up seven places to 10th) are all nestled within the top 10,” said ICC in its blog.

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj secured second spot while Australia counterpart Adam Zampa stands at third position.

Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam talk about their match-winning partnership against New Zealand

