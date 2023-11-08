Indian players dethrone Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi in latest ODI rankings

LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been replaced by India young sensation Shubman Gill asthe No.1 ODI batter in the world as the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued latest rankings on Wednesday.
Gill clinched the top to displace Babar on the back of his solid start to India's campaign at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and in the process became just the fourth player from his country behind Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to hold the No.1 ODI batter ranking.
The right-hand batsman has contributed scores of 92 against Sri Lanka and 23 against South Africa over the last week, and amassed a total of 219 runs from six innings at the tournament.
Babar has totalled 282 runs from eight knocks at the World Cup and drops six rating points below Gill into second place as his reign of more than two years as the No.1 ranked ODI batter in the world came to an end.
Virat Kohli jumps three places to fourth - and within one rating point of third-placed South African Quinton de Kock - courtesy of his 543 runs at the World Cup.
The top of the ODI bowler rankings are dominant by Indian bowlers on the back of their thrilling performance during the ongoing World Cup 2023.
On the other hand, Shah Shah Afridi lost his World No.1 ODI bowler after a week as he has been displaced by India’s Mohammed Siraj, who jumped two spots to regain his crown as the No.1 ranked ODI bowler, “while teammates Kuldeep Yadav (up three places to fourth), Jasprit Bumrah (up three spots to eighth) and Mohammed Shami (up seven places to 10th) are all nestled within the top 10,” said ICC in its blog.
South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj secured second spot while Australia counterpart Adam Zampa stands at third position.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of import payments pressure.
Pakistan's currency market witnesses a lot of buying of greenback for import payments, that outs rupee under pressure.
On Wednesday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 210 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.25
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.6
|77.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.65
|764.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.26
|39.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.99
|41.39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.66
|930.66
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.36
|61.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.76
|26.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.95
|746.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.16
|78.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.17
|319.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold saw a marginal decline on Wednesday in the domestic market in line with a plunge in international prices.
On Wednesday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs214,000.
The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,477. In international market, the gold price declined by $15 to $1,968 per ounce.
A day earlier, gold prices also saw a decline in the local market, the per tola gold price decreased by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200. The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
