Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam talk about their match-winning partnership against New Zealand

Flamboyant hitter Fakhar Zaman and skipper Babar Azam powered Pakistan to victory in crucial World Cup match with New Zealand on Saturday.

Now the duo have shared their views on the miraculous win that helped Team Green stay alive in the game. Babar said he was confident to chase, if Fakhar managed to stay on the crease for some time.

The Pakistani skipper also revealed that they did not consider rain factor while chasing the mammoth total of 402 runs but focused to push with full force.



