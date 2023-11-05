Doctor dies of Congo virus in Quetta

QUETTA – A Quetta-based doctor who contracted the Congo virus passed away while being transported to Karachi for treatment on Sunday.

The Quetta Health Department had made the decision to transfer eight patients diagnosed with the Congo virus to Karachi for advanced medical care.

According to Dr Arif, a junior doctor, the convoy of ambulances carrying these Congo virus patients was halted for three hours at Windar. He expressed concerns about the lack of government support for healthcare facilities.

In response to the situation, the Health Department issued an official statement indicating that the patients would be transferred to Karachi’s Agha Khan Hospital at the government’s expense. The statement also mentioned that a medical team comprising doctors, nurses, and paramedics would accompany the patients to Karachi.

On October 17, a new case of the Congo virus emerged in Quetta, bringing the total reported cases for the year to 42. The virus was detected in a 35-year-old woman named Sajda, who was subsequently admitted to Fatima Jinnah Hospital. Medical interventions were initiated promptly upon receiving the test results to contain the spread of the Congo virus.

Quetta has witnessed 15 fatalities due to the Congo virus thus far.