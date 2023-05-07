First Congo virus case reported in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh health department in Karachi has confirmed the first case of the potentially fatal Congo virus this year.
A 28-year-old man named Muhammad Adil, who resides in Nazimabad, visited Ziauddin Hospital on Thursday as an outpatient. Health officials at the hospital took samples from the patient and sent them to the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) for testing, which confirmed that he had contracted the Congo virus.
Qasim Siraj Soomro, the parliamentary secretary on health, stated that the health department received the results on Sunday evening and quickly dispatched a team to bring Adil to the Infectious Disease Hospital located at NIPA Chowrangi.
The Congo virus is a dangerous virus that can cause bleeding at an early stage and is transmitted to humans primarily through ticks on cattle and other livestock. Symptoms of the virus are similar to those of dengue fever but can quickly become life-threatening. The health department has advised people to take precautions such as wearing protective clothing and using insect repellent when in contact with livestock to avoid contracting the virus.
Medical experts warn that the Congo virus has a high fatality rate, and there is currently no specific treatment or vaccine available for the virus.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 07, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.4
|287.65
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.8
|762.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.93
|42.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.72
|935.72
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.60
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.78
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.25
|322.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.4
|8.55
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,080.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.