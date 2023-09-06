Search

Mahira Khan turns heads with latest bridal photoshoot

Maheen Khawaja 08:42 PM | 6 Sep, 2023
Mahira Khan
Source: Mahira Khan (Instagram)

Mahira Khan, the reigning queen of Pakistan's entertainment industry, has etched her name in the annals of stardom. She has graced both the small and big screens, and her next milestone includes headlining Pakistan's inaugural Netflix series, "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo."

Recently, she mesmerized us all with a breathtaking photoshoot in collaboration with the esteemed designer Ayesha Shoaib Malik. Set against a backdrop of cascading high tides and picturesque beach waves. She effortlessly donned outfits ranging from sophisticated dull gold to shimmering silver and delicate blush pink, each ensemble elevating her aura.

Amidst the crashing waves, the Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay diva struck poses akin to a living sculpture, capturing the essence of timelessness. This fusion of natural beauty and artistic grace showcased her as a true icon of Pakistani entertainment, leaving us all in awe of her enduring charm.

In the comments section, both fans and fellow celebrities couldn't help but shower her with compliments.

On the work front, She will next be seen in Neelofar.

Noor encourages Mahira to seek Allah's Guidance in difficult times

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

