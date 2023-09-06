From flirt to forever: Hira Mani reflects on her romantic choices and how she met Mani

In the world of showbiz, Hira Mani is undoubtedly a name that radiates warmth and charm. Known for her brilliant acting skills and vivacious personality, the Pakistani actress never fails to win hearts both on and off the screen. But beyond her professional success, it's her candid and adorable moments with her husband that truly showcase the playful side of this talented star.
Recently, she shared intriguing insights about her life and romantic inclinations during an interview. When asked what her life might have been like had she not married Mani, she candidly replied that she might have ventured into 5 to 6 marriages.
Hira Mani explained that in her earlier days she was quite a flirtatious individual, often fancying different boys until she encountered her future husband. She recollected an interesting tidbit about their past, revealing that Mani and one of her friends had mutual affection for each other.
Reflecting on her journey since marrying Mani, the Do Bol diva expressed how it had propelled her career and elevated her to stardom. She acknowledged that without this union, her life might have taken a different path with numerous marriages along the way.
While discussing her professional aspirations, she drew inspiration from her mother, a former heroine herself, whose artistry deeply influenced her during her teenage years.
It's worth noting that four years ago, Mani disclosed in an interview with Samina Pirzada that her friend and Mani shared mutual affection, while she herself harboured a significant crush on Mani. She further revealed that during that period, she was in a relationship with a banker and they were on the verge of getting married. However, Hira's intrigue led her to discreetly obtain Mani's contact number from a friend's mobile device, setting the stage for their connection to blossom.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, the duo recently starred in the first ever Pakistani anthology film "Teri Meri Kahaniyaan".
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 6, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|320.7
|324.15
|Euro
|EUR
|345
|348
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|407
|411
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|85.65
|86.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|210
|212
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|814.77
|822.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|240
|242.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.14
|42.54
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.39
|44.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.1
|39.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|993.41
|1002.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.93
|183.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|795.74
|803.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|228
|230.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|346.46
|348.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.69
|8.84
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 231,800 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs198,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Karachi
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Islamabad
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Peshawar
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Quetta
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Sialkot
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Attock
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Gujranwala
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Jehlum
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Multan
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Gujrat
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Nawabshah
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Chakwal
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Hyderabad
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Nowshehra
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Sargodha
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Faisalabad
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Mirpur
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.