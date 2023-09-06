Search

From flirt to forever: Hira Mani reflects on her romantic choices and how she met Mani

Web Desk 09:08 PM | 6 Sep, 2023
From flirt to forever: Hira Mani reflects on her romantic choices and how she met Mani
Source: Hira Mani (Instagram)

In the world of showbiz, Hira Mani is undoubtedly a name that radiates warmth and charm. Known for her brilliant acting skills and vivacious personality, the Pakistani actress never fails to win hearts both on and off the screen. But beyond her professional success, it's her candid and adorable moments with her husband that truly showcase the playful side of this talented star. 

Recently, she shared intriguing insights about her life and romantic inclinations during an interview. When asked what her life might have been like had she not married Mani, she candidly replied that she might have ventured into 5 to 6 marriages.

Hira Mani explained that in her earlier days she was quite a flirtatious individual, often fancying different boys until she encountered her future husband. She recollected an interesting tidbit about their past, revealing that Mani and one of her friends had mutual affection for each other.

Reflecting on her journey since marrying Mani, the Do Bol diva expressed how it had propelled her career and elevated her to stardom. She acknowledged that without this union, her life might have taken a different path with numerous marriages along the way.

While discussing her professional aspirations, she drew inspiration from her mother, a former heroine herself, whose artistry deeply influenced her during her teenage years.

It's worth noting that four years ago, Mani disclosed in an interview with Samina Pirzada that her friend and Mani shared mutual affection, while she herself harboured a significant crush on Mani. She further revealed that during that period, she was in a relationship with a banker and they were on the verge of getting married. However, Hira's intrigue led her to discreetly obtain Mani's contact number from a friend's mobile device, setting the stage for their connection to blossom.

On the work front, the duo recently starred in the first ever Pakistani anthology film "Teri Meri Kahaniyaan".

Hira Mani stuns fans in latest pictures

