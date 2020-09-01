Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry welcome first baby

British singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have been blessed with a baby girl, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Sheeran confirmed the news via Instagram and wrote, “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you.

"Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

The caption was accompanied by an adorable photo of a tiny pair of socks laid out on a baby blanket.

Sheeran and Seaborn are childhood friends and the couple announced their engagement in January 2018 after three years of dating.

Congratulations to the proud parents!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!