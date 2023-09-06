BCCI will release 400,000 extra World Cup 2023 tickets from September 8

The BCCI, the host board, will distribute as many as 400,000 tickets in the upcoming round of ticket sales due to high demand for tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

The "general sale of tickets" for all World Cup games will start on September 8, according to a BCCI statement released on Wednesday night. It also stated that "fans will be notified of the further sale of tickets in the next phase in due course."

It further stated, ''Cricket enthusiasts from around the world can now secure their seats to witness the cricketing extravaganza of the year.''

Fans are encouraged to act promptly to secure their tickets, as tickets are expected to be in high demand, given the immense global interest in the event, it added.