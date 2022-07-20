Kareena Kapoor shuts down pregnancy rumours
Ultimate Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently vacationing in Europe with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two kids, Jeh and Taimur.
The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star has been sharing pictures but there was one that received particular attention.
According to media outlets, Kareena's baby bump was seemingly visible which propelled rumors of her expecting her third kid.
Taking to Instagram, Kareena wrote, “It's the pasta and wine guys, calm down. I am not pregnant." She went on to say, "Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country. Enjoy, Kareena Kapoor Khan.”
Unlike certain artists, Kareena has made a point to let her fans share a glimpse of motherhood and the struggles that come with it. Previously, Kareena had shared how, with the birth of her second child, Jeh, she has been much more relaxed.
