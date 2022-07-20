Pakistan leapfrog India to take third position in ICC World Test Championship table
LAHORE – Men in Green have overtaken archrival India in the ICC World Test Championship table following a record-breaking win against Sri Lanka.
Babar-led squad clinched the third spot in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 table and boosted their winning percentage to 58.33 percent, with Kangaroos and Proteas now ahead of the Asian side.
Team Green played a total of eight games, won four, and lost two while two matches were drawn.
Pakistan rise to third in the World Test Championship standings after a brilliant win 📈#SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/Hct3U5dDRV— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 20, 2022
The recent feat was the 4th triumph of the World Test Championship cycle for Team Green, who are eyeing chances to reach next year's final.
The visitors went on to register a thrilling win against the hosts during the first Test match played at the Galle International Stadium. Pakistani opener Abdullah Shafique displayed A-game and determination on a turning track.
𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲 #SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/SXLwGVXuU7— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 20, 2022
The right-handed batter scored his career-best 160 not out and smashed the previous highest successful fourth-innings chase at the venue.
PAKvSL – Abdullah Shafique leads Pakistan to ... 10:49 AM | 20 Jul, 2022
GALLE – Young batter Abdullah Shafique’s career-best innings helped Pakistan bagged a four-wicket win in ...
