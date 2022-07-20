Pakistan leapfrog India to take third position in ICC World Test Championship table
Web Desk
04:43 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
Pakistan leapfrog India to take third position in ICC World Test Championship table
Source: Pakistan Cricket Board
Share

LAHORE – Men in Green have overtaken archrival India in the ICC World Test Championship table following a record-breaking win against Sri Lanka.

Babar-led squad clinched the third spot in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 table and boosted their winning percentage to 58.33 percent, with Kangaroos and Proteas now ahead of the Asian side.

Team Green played a total of eight games, won four, and lost two while two matches were drawn.

The recent feat was the 4th triumph of the World Test Championship cycle for Team Green, who are eyeing chances to reach next year's final.

The visitors went on to register a thrilling win against the hosts during the first Test match played at the Galle International Stadium. Pakistani opener Abdullah Shafique displayed A-game and determination on a turning track.

The right-handed batter scored his career-best 160 not out and smashed the previous highest successful fourth-innings chase at the venue.

PAKvSL – Abdullah Shafique leads Pakistan to ... 10:49 AM | 20 Jul, 2022

GALLE – Young batter Abdullah Shafique’s career-best innings helped Pakistan bagged a four-wicket win in ...

More From This Category
Pakistani athlete Irfan Mehsood sets 53rd ...
02:03 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
PAKvSL – Abdullah Shafique leads Pakistan to ...
10:49 AM | 20 Jul, 2022
PAKvSL: Babar Azam achieves another milestone in ...
03:11 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
‘Ball of the Century’ – Yasir Shah leaves ...
02:53 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
Pakistan’s top wrestler Inam Butt blessed with ...
12:04 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
Pakistan's Shahzad Qureshi beats Indian ...
09:29 PM | 18 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat leaves fans stunned with killer dance moves in saree
04:08 PM | 20 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr