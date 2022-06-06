Nida and Yasir Nawaz celebrate wedding anniversary at beach
Celebrity couple Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir rose to fame after starring in the popular sitcom Nadaaniyaan. Later, Nida started ruling the hearts with her morning show while Yasir was praised for his directorial and acting projects.
This time around, the charming couple grabbed headlines as they celebrated their wedding anniversary at the beach in style.
Taking to Instagram, the beautiful morning show posted the beautiful photoshoot, leaving the fans awestruck. The couple's romantic shoot also features their youngest son in the pictures.
Yasir Nawaz is the son of veteran actor Fareed Nawaz (late) and is a talented actor as well as a director. He has been in the field of directing movies for quite some time now.
And his wife Nida Yasir is a famous morning show host and the daughter of veteran director Kazim Pasha. They are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the industry.
