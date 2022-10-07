Bhaktawar Bhutto Zardari reveals second son's name

Pakistan People's Party's prominent member Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari recently welcomed her second son with her husband Mahmood Choudhry.

The couple are now parents to two princely-looking sons and the adorable family has expanded from two to four. Bhutto and Choudhry's youngest son, like his elder brother Mir Hakim, has an aesthetically pleasing name which Bhutto Zardari shared on Instagram and even made a little prayer for the newborn.

Bhutto and Choudhry decided to pay tribute to their elders with the newborn's name which is Mir Sijawal Mahmood Choudhry. Bhutto-Zardari shared how the name Sijawal is a homage to his maternal grandfather.

Mir Sijawal Mahmood Choudhry was born on October 5 which is surprisingly close to his elder brother Mir Hakim's birthday who was born on October 10, 2021. Bakhtawar used Instagram to make the surprise announcement of his birth as well.

Bhutto-Zardari wrote, "Mir Sijawal Mahmood Choudhry. Named by and after his Nana Baba: Sij is Sindhi for Sun. Sijawal means the Rising Sun."

For their eldest son Mir Hakim, Bakhtawar and Mahmood paid tribute to her late grandfather Hakim Ali Zardari and late uncle Mir Murtaza Bhutto. Hakim was reportedly born in Dubai.

For the unversed, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari is a Pakistani public figure, an educationist, and the chairperson of SZABIST. She is the daughter of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto and former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, sister to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and the granddaughter of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,

Bakhtawar and Dubai-based businessman Choudhry announced their engagement on November 27, 2020, and married in early 2021.