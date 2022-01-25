Watch: Mahmood Choudhry celebrates ‘princes’ Bakhtawar Bhutto’s birthday in style
KARACHI - Mahmood Choudhry celebrated his wife Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s 32nd birthday in style and shared a selection of pictures on social media.
Taking to Instagram, Choudhry shared an adorable photo of a decorated place where they celebrated the event.
“Happy birthday, princes,” he captioned the post.
Meanwhile, Bakhtawar also shared a clip of her birthday party and wrote: “Age is just a number”.
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari got married to Mehmood Chaudhry in January last year.
Together, they are blessed with a beautiful son Mir Hakim.
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares new adorable ... 04:45 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and her husband Mahmood Choudhry welcomed their little bundle of joy Mir Hakim Mahmood ...
