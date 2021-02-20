Watch #Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen praying in car
At
Share
'#PawriHoraiHai' keeps on getting bigger and better with influencer Dananeer Mobeen becoming an overnight sensation with her video storming the Internet.
The 19-year-old Dananeer touched fans’ hearts with her latest post on Instagram as the young influencer offered her Jumah Namaz (Friday prayer) in the car.
A humble move on her part, the bubbly Instagram user is definitely celebrating Jummah (Friday) the right way.
Earlier, she urged people to be happy for others whenever they achieve success or happiness in life.
"Izzat aur zillat sirf Allah ke hath may hai, jisko chahay jab de [Honour and dishonour is in the hands of Allah, He can give to whoever He wishes]," she wrote on Instagram.
Dananeer is a content creator with about 967K followers on Instagram. Hailing from Peshawar, the 'Pawri girl' currently resides in Islamabad.
Within a week, a splurging fan following emerged after her video went viral. Originally, the hilarious video she posted was aiming towards mimicking the burgers (rick kids) when they visit northern areas of Pakistan.
'Pawri horai hai' girl Dananeer aspires to become ... 06:40 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
The ‘Pawri Horai Hai’ girl, Dananeer Mobeen, is now an overnight sensation with her video storming the ...
- Man spotted driving Jaguar vehicle in reverse on Karachi road (VIDEO)06:21 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
- Sister of PM Imran Khan’s wife appointed at HEC on ‘merit’05:27 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan says Iran border fencing to be completed this year04:43 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
-
-
-
- Mahira Khan's Barwaan Khiladi teaser narrates an intense storyline ...03:24 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021