'Pawri horai hai' girl Dananeer aspires to become a CSS officer

The ‘Pawri Horai Hai’ girl, Dananeer Mobeen, is now an overnight sensation with her video storming the Internet. A social media influencer, the 19-year-old Dananeer is a content creator with about 739K followers on Instagram. Hailing from Peshawar, the Pawri girl currently resides in Islamabad.

Originally, the amusing parody cum video she posted was pointedly mimicking the burgers (rick kids) when they visit northern areas of Pakistan.

Recently, the young influencer shared that she aspires to become a Central Superior Service (CSS) officer one day, instead of joining the entertainment industry as a professional.

She recently got done with her A-Levels and is currently applying to different universities.

“After I’m done with my bachelors, I will be doing my CSS,” Dananeer told Geo Pakistan.

Furthermore, Dananeer said she is receiving offers from the showbiz industry since her video went viral.

“It can be an adventure [to join the entertainment industry] but I know what I want to do and I’m very sure about doing CSS,” said the content creator, adding that she is “very academically oriented” and knows what she’s doing and is confident about her goals in life.

Explaining the meaning of her name, she revealed that it is of ancient Arabic origin, and means ‘daulat’ (wealth).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dananeer | ???????? (@dananeerr)

Earlier, Dananeer made a second modified version of the clip as a sarcastic dig at a certain gentry. "Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hei [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party]," she could be seen saying in the video.