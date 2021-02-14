‘Pawri tou abb shuru hougee!’ – Girl from viral #Pawrihoraihai video is up to something new! (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – A young Pakistani influencer, whose video had gone viral on the internet, on Saturday night left her fans guessing about her upcoming venture.

“Pawri tou abb shuru hougee!” (‘The real’ Party will start now),” the "pawri girl" Dananeer Mobeen shared on Instagram, adding “Can you guess what’s coming soon?”

“Working on something exciting for you and your friends to enjoy on your next ‘pawri,’ she further wrote.

She can be seen grooving with her friends to the upbeat #pawrihoraihai song by Indian music composer Yashraj Mukhate, whom she gave a shoutout, in her latest post.

Wearing a red shirt with the words "pawrihoraina" written on it, she vibes to the track with the other two girls, donning white shirts with the same trend printed on them.

The viral #pawrihoraihai trend has been reshared thousands of times across social media platforms like Twitter.

With her first video storming the internet, Dananeer also made a second modified version of the clip as a sarcastic dig at a certain gentry.

"Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hei" [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party], she could be seen saying in the video.