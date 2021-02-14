Pakistan's Geneva Mission ranks in top 10 for social media outreach

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has been honoured by the annual Geneva Engage Awards as one of the top 10 permanent representations in the UN for their work in social outreach and online engagement.

It has been stated by the Geneva Internet Platform with hashtag #GenevaEngage.

The other members in the list are (alphabetical order):

Canada

European Union

France

India

Ginebra

Russia

Norway

United Kingdom

United States

The annual Geneva Engage Awards is hosted in honor of International Geneva actors in their social media outreach and online engagement. Geneva Engage examines links between International Geneva and communities from around the world that are affected by the policies discussed and negotiated in Geneva in areas such as development, human rights, digital and similar issues.

The three categories of the Geneva Engage Awards are: International Organisations, Non-Governmental Organisations and Associations, and Permanent Representations to the United Nations in Geneva. A new award for online meetings was introduced in 2020.

In view of the tradition introduced in 2020, this year, a new Geneva Engage award will be handed out for innovative and effective approaches to conducting remote meetings. This new award aims to boost new developments for the effective interchange between traditional and online meetings.