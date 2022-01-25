PM Imran’s cabinet approves funds for Census-2022

09:29 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
PM Imran’s cabinet approves funds for Census-2022
Share

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has approved Rs5 billion to conduct new nationwide census this year, announced Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Tuesday.

Briefing media on decisions taken by the cabinet, the information minister said that next general elections will be held on the basis of Census-2022 that will be completed by the end of this year.

He said that the results of the pilot survey under the Census -2022 will be made public by the end of April or at the start of May. Delimitation of constituencies for the 2023 elections will be done on the basis of the results of the planned census.

The cabinet also discussed the spread of COVID-19 in the country. It was informed that despite a spike in Covid-19 cases country’s health system is not overburdened as only a 1.5 percent increase in hospitalization was witnessed in the ongoing fifth wave.

Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to devise a mechanism for the provision of relief to overseas Pakistanis for their COVID-19 test that is compulsory before travelling abroad. He said, in this regard, a summary will be sent to the Economic Coordination Committee to outline a legal framework.

The cabinet has also approved amendments in Criminal Law, he said, adding that the amendments will make the courts bound to issue verdicts in criminal cases within nine months.

In case of any delay, the prosecutor and the Judge will be asked to provide the reason for the delay and the response will be held accountable.

Under this law, Police are being given the power of bail and the minimum education for the appointment of SHO will be B.A and that person should at least be a Sub Inspector.

The cabinet also discussed the recent report of Transparency International in which Pakistan has slipped 16 places to 140th.

Read more: https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-Jan-2022/pakistan-slips-16-positions-to-140th-in-corruption-perception-index-2021

More From This Category
Policeman guarding polio workers shot dead in ...
08:52 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
Noor Mukadam case: Islamabad police say 'strong' ...
07:45 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
England football legend Michael Owen meets ...
07:15 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
Pakistan raises $1 billion through Sukuk bond
06:29 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov sends special ...
05:59 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
PTA clears the air on collecting additional taxes ...
03:29 PM | 25 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch: Mahmood Choudhry celebrates ‘princes’ Bakhtawar Bhutto’s birthday in style
08:22 PM | 25 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr