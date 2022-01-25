Gold price in Pakistan moves up by Rs300 per tola

KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan witnessed an increase on the second consecutive day of the running business week.

The precious yellow metal moved up by Rs350 per tola on Tuesday to reach Rs126,650 per tola as the price of gold closed at Rs16,350 on Monday.

The price of 10 gram also increased byRs257 and it was traded at Rs108,582 today in the domestic market.

The international gold price remained unchanged at $1,838, a day after it added $2 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.