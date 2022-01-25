Social media abuzz with reports of blast in Faisalabad!
Web Desk
10:45 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
Social media abuzz with reports of blast in Faisalabad!
Share

Social media was abuzz with reports of a blast in Faisalabad on Tuesday night.

#Faisalabad became top trend on Twitter soon after the news of a blast in the city broke out.

Twitter user Zainab Abid wrote, "Doors of my house trembled badly in #Faisalabad. My father was at Clock tower and we are in eden executive. Both sides are opposite but we had same experience. Allah knows what kinda blast it was. Hope everyone is fine."

Faraz Salamat, another Twitter user, wrote, "Third largest city if Pakistan trembles badly and still no news. The Flow of information is joke in this country. City41 reported blast but looks like news has been taken down from all the media stations. This couldn't be a jet breaking sound barrier. This was huge!"

As a number of social media users were giving different reasons for the blast and number of casualties, Faisalabad Police came up with a clarification.

They denied an blast occurred in the city and urged people not to believe any rumours.

Lahore on high alert after Anarkali Bazaar blast ... 02:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2022

LAHORE – The death toll in a blast at Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar has surged to three, with 25 others injured as the ...

More From This Category
PM Imran’s cabinet approves funds for ...
09:29 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
Policeman guarding polio workers shot dead in ...
08:52 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
Noor Mukadam case: Islamabad police say 'strong' ...
07:45 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
England football legend Michael Owen meets ...
07:15 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
Pakistan raises $1 billion through Sukuk bond
06:29 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov sends special ...
05:59 PM | 25 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch: Mahmood Choudhry celebrates ‘princes’ Bakhtawar Bhutto’s birthday in style
08:22 PM | 25 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr