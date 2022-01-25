Social media abuzz with reports of blast in Faisalabad!
Social media was abuzz with reports of a blast in Faisalabad on Tuesday night.
#Faisalabad became top trend on Twitter soon after the news of a blast in the city broke out.
Twitter user Zainab Abid wrote, "Doors of my house trembled badly in #Faisalabad. My father was at Clock tower and we are in eden executive. Both sides are opposite but we had same experience. Allah knows what kinda blast it was. Hope everyone is fine."
Doors of my house trembled badly in #Faisalabad. My father was at Clock tower and we are in eden executive. Both sides are opposite but we had same experience.— Zainab Abid (@ZainabAbid19) January 25, 2022
Allah knows what kinda blast it was.
Hope everyone is fine.
Faraz Salamat, another Twitter user, wrote, "Third largest city if Pakistan trembles badly and still no news. The Flow of information is joke in this country. City41 reported blast but looks like news has been taken down from all the media stations. This couldn't be a jet breaking sound barrier. This was huge!"
Third largest city if Pakistan trembles badly and still no news. The Flow of information is joke in this country. City41 reported blast but looks like news has been taken down from all the media stations. This couldn't be a jet breaking sound barrier. This was huge!#Faisalabad— Faraz Salamat🇵🇰 (@farazalihere) January 25, 2022
Factory where reportedly a blast happened an hour ago.— Baba Tanvir (@BabaTanvir3) January 25, 2022
But all is well #Faisalabad pic.twitter.com/j3YtuTkSxt
As a number of social media users were giving different reasons for the blast and number of casualties, Faisalabad Police came up with a clarification.
پولیس کی جانب سے فیصل آباد شہریوں کو مطلع کیا جاتا ہے کہ شہر میں کوئی دھماکہ نہ ہوا ہے لہذا افواہوں پر یقین نہ کریں اور اطمینان رکھیں— Faisalabad Police (@fsdpolice) January 25, 2022
عوام کی جان و مال کے تحفظ کے لیے ہر پل مصروف عمل
سٹی پولیس فیصل آباد@OfficialDPRPP @
They denied an blast occurred in the city and urged people not to believe any rumours.
Lahore on high alert after Anarkali Bazaar blast ... 02:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – The death toll in a blast at Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar has surged to three, with 25 others injured as the ...
