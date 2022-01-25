Dollar gains 23 paisas against rupee in interbank trading
10:26 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – The US dollar gained 23 paisas against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank trading on Tuesday, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
According to the central bank, the greenback closed at Rs176.72 in interbank. It gained 25 paisas on Monday to reach Rs176.49.
Interbank closing #ExchangeRate for today: https://t.co/gKWqbh4HHh pic.twitter.com/nY0rGFuGOG— SBP (@StateBank_Pak) January 25, 2022
Meanwhile, the US dollar dropped by 50paisas in the open market where it was traded at Rs179.50 during the day.
