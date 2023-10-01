Search

Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan October 2023

06:58 PM | 1 Oct, 2023
Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan October 2023

Hatchbacks dominate local market in Pakistan, from low prices to good fuel average and ease of parking, these small cars are affordable for daily travel and require easy maintenance. 

Suzuki, being the country's leading automaker, holds a big share of the market, and its fourth-generation Swift gained popularity in the Pakistani market due to its contemporary design, and latest features.

The car is currently available in three variants – GL, GL (CVT), and GLX (CVT) – and in six colours – Solid White, Silky Silver, Mineral Grey, Phoenix Red, Black and Cerulean Blue.

The GL variant features a DOHC 16-valve VVT engine coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission while the GL (CVT) variant is equipped with the same engine but it additionally features a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). 

The GLX (CVT) variant also features the same engine and transmission as the GL (CVT) variant, with identical specifications for maximum output and torque.

Suzuki Swift Exterior

From keyless smart entry to the bold chrome accented grill to the crafted polished alloys, from the muscular body lines to the pillar mounted back-door handles, the all-new Swift exudes raw power. It features Daytime Running Lamps (DRL) and sensor-enabled, adjustable LED projector head lamps.

Suzuki Swift Interior

With the push of a single button begins your pleasure drive, with an exciting D-Shaped Steering wheel and cylindrical gauges in the cockpit-like center console you are in charge. Entertainment takes on a whole new meaning with a 9-inch screen, allowing Apple or Android phone mirroring and navigation.

Performance

A 1.2 liter petrol Engine enhanced by VVT technology delivers more power and fuel efficiency. Continuously variable transmission (CVT) gives you more control and the choice of engaging sports mode for a faster, powerful overall response. And direct-response steering gives you a feeling of control over impressive turning angles for precision that makes driving a more heightened experience. The Heartect next-generation platform features a high-rigidity frame contributing to crash safety.

Suzuki Swift Latest Price in Pakistan

As of July 2023, the price of the base variant Suzuki Swift GL stands at Rs4,256,000 while the GL (CVT) is available at Rs4,457,000 and top of the line GLX (CVT) at Rs4,960,000.

