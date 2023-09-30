Search

Latest prices of all Toyota Yaris variants in Pakistan in October 2023

08:03 PM | 30 Sep, 2023
Latest prices of all Toyota Yaris variants in Pakistan in October 2023
Source: Toyota

Indus Motor Company launched Yaris in 2020 in Pakistan and the car managed to get people's attention despite strong competition in sedan category.

The five-door vehicle is one of the most selling variants. Like other vehicles of Toyota, Yaris also comes with an amazing reliability record. Currently, five variants of the Toyota Yaris are available in Pakistan.

Toyota Yaris' design is more in line with the Toyota lineup as a whole. The Grille on the new Toyota Yaris is larger, more obtrusive, and slate-shaped horizontally. Additionally, the new LED headlights include L-shaped DRLs that are integrated into the headlamps. which are comparable to the Toyota Corolla's 12th generation.

Along with the fog lights, the vertical air curtains that are not functional are added to the lower border of the newly designed bumper.  At the B-pillar, the Yaris' character line starts to decline and continues around the front fender and door.

The car's dashboard maintains its outward design concept and is driver-focused while being horizontally positioned. The upper portion of the Toyota Yaris' dashboard is constructed of a mix of hard plastic. Although! In the areas that the driver and passenger may access in the loaded version of the car, soft touch materials are used.

Toyota Yaris Latest Price in Pakistan

Models Price
YARIS GLI M/T 1.3 PKR 4,511,500
YARIS GLI CVT 1.3 PKR 4,801,500
YARIS ATIV M/T 1.3 PKR 4,771,500
YARIS ATIV CVT 1.3 PKR 5,011,500
YARIS 1.3 ATIV AERO CVT PKR 5,211,500

Toyota Yaris Fuel Average

The car gets good city fuel efficiency, averaging 14.9 km per litre with a 1.5-liter engine and 16 km per litre with a 1.3-liter engine. The car's new 1.5 litre 2NR engine and manual gearbox enable it to travel at speeds of up to 190 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.2 seconds.

When compared to the bigger 1.5-liter engine, the smaller 1.3-liter engine accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in around 13 seconds.

Yaris Engine

The top two Toyota Yaris models feature 1.5L engines, while the other four types have 1.3L inline four-cylinder engines. 

 All Yaris models share a 16-valve DOHC valve train with dual VVT-I technology. The manual models, on the other hand, have a 5-speed manual gearbox. 

 While the automatic versions include a sport sequential shiftmatic system and a 7-speed CVT.

Ride and Handling

The 2023 Toyota Yaris is simple to drive, particularly in urban environments. Even without sensors, the car is capable of making steep twists and curves quickly. Because of how poorly it performs on highways, the vehicle is better suited for riders in cities.

