Hania Aamir’s viral dance video leaves fans awestruck

08:13 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Pakistani singer and actress Hania Aamir has left her fans awestruck with her dance move outside a restaurant in the US.

The Mujhay Jeenay Do actress shared a video on Instagram showing her dancing while waiting for a meal at the restaurant in Las Vegas.

A local, who can be seen in the video, also briefly joined Hania Aamir and her friend for casual dance.

Hania captioned the video as, “Bohat he casual dancing khanay ka intezaar karte hue (Very casual dancing while awaiting for meal)”.

Hania Aamir's video of force feeding 'Pawri girl' ... 03:35 PM | 23 Mar, 2021

The Pawri fever is nowhere near its end as the 19-year-old Dananeer propelled to unprecedented fame with a five-second ...

On Tuesday, Hania Aamir’s video of force feeding Dananeer, the ‘Pawri girl’ had gone viral on social media.

The viral video of Hania and Dananeer has taken the Internet by storm where Dananeer is sitting on the Dilruba star's lap and is being forcefully fed by her while the 'Pawri' girl pouts and eats.

The adorable interaction has left some fans gushing but others have labelled it cringe-worthy and criticized the girls.

Kubra Khan just unfollowed PM Imran Khan, but why? 06:55 PM | 24 Mar, 2021

Kubra Khan has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful ...

