06:55 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Kubra Khan just unfollowed PM Imran Khan, but why?
Kubra Khan has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful person.

Several Pakistani celebrities have shown support to PM Imran Khan ever since he came into power. Kubra Khan's Alif co-star Hamza Ali Abbasi has often voiced his admiration for the PTI on multiple occasions.

However, things got blown out of proportion when a local media outlet highlighted that Khan had unfollowed PM Imran Khan.

This news was irksome for the followers who knew that Kubra has publicly shown strong political support for the premier in the past.

Despite the fact that her political stance has been apparent, the media outlet claimed that her unfollowing the PM was due to differences with his politics.

Giving her two cents on the matter, the 27-year-old tweeted clearing the air on the brewing controversy once and for all.

“I am and will always be one of the biggest supporters of Imran Khan, I don’t need to follow him on ‘social media’ to show my support.”

Even Kubra's fans were disappointed and they called out the media for trying to spice up news and drag celebrities in a negative light.

Moreover, she even cleared her stance on the show Ghabrana Mana Ha and said that she unfollowed the prime minister because she is not interested in following political news.

