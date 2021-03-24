Kangana Ranaut celebrates 34th birthday with six cakes
From time to time again, Kangana Ranaut has proved that she is a force to be reckoned with. Celebrating her 34th birthday in Mumbai, the quintessential Bollywood 'Queen' continues to shatter stereotypes as she remains one of the most sought out actresses despite being in her 30s.

Throwing a grand party for her industry friends, Ranaut had siix cakes for her birthday including one at the trailer launch.

A celebratory occasion for Kangana indeed, she won her fourth National Award and had the launch of her political biopic 'Thalaivi' in the pipeline alongside her 34th birthday.

Attended by bigwigs from the film industry, the Manikarnika's star birthday bash was all about drool-worthy cakes and flamboyant party decor. From decadent chocolate cake with cherries on top to pastel cake made in the shape of flowers, Kher's stories showed all the scrumptious deserts present for the birthday girl.

Moreover, Kangana herself shared some pictures of the celebrations with a series of clicks along with gratitude message for her admirers.

On the work front, Ranaut’s Thailaivi, directed by Vijay and penned by celebrated writer KV Vijayendra Prasad is set to release in theatres on April 23.

