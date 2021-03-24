Kangana Ranaut celebrates 34th birthday with six cakes
Share
From time to time again, Kangana Ranaut has proved that she is a force to be reckoned with. Celebrating her 34th birthday in Mumbai, the quintessential Bollywood 'Queen' continues to shatter stereotypes as she remains one of the most sought out actresses despite being in her 30s.
Throwing a grand party for her industry friends, Ranaut had siix cakes for her birthday including one at the trailer launch.
A celebratory occasion for Kangana indeed, she won her fourth National Award and had the launch of her political biopic 'Thalaivi' in the pipeline alongside her 34th birthday.
Attended by bigwigs from the film industry, the Manikarnika's star birthday bash was all about drool-worthy cakes and flamboyant party decor. From decadent chocolate cake with cherries on top to pastel cake made in the shape of flowers, Kher's stories showed all the scrumptious deserts present for the birthday girl.
Moreover, Kangana herself shared some pictures of the celebrations with a series of clicks along with gratitude message for her admirers.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Ranaut’s Thailaivi, directed by Vijay and penned by celebrated writer KV Vijayendra Prasad is set to release in theatres on April 23.
Kangana Ranaut's tweets deleted, Twitter says ... 08:22 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Kangana Ranaut tweets were deleted by Twitter on Thursday for 'violating' the platform's rules on hate ...
- DoubleTree by Hilton – One of the world's largest hotel chain ...07:34 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
-
- PPP announces to join PML-N's Maryam Nawaz on NAB hearing07:14 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
-
- LIVE – President Alvi confers military awards on armed forces' ...06:40 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Ooh Lala – Shahid Afridi launches his beauty brand (VIDEO)06:14 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
-
- Kiara Advani undergoes COVID-19 testing after co-star Kartik Aaryan ...05:44 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021