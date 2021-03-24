Emraan Hashmi reveals family background on 42nd birthday

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi turns a year older and his massive fan following made sure to make his day special as messages of best wishes and love were showered upon him.

Overwhelmed with such a warm response, the 42-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and posted a heartwarming message for his admirers. "Thank you for all your wishes and blessing ppl .. lots of love," he tweeted.

Thank you for all your wishes and blessing ppl .. lots of love ????❤️???? — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 24, 2021

Moreover, while shooting his first scene with co-star Amitabh Bachchan, he realised that the megastar his grandmother, actor Purnima Das Varma played Amitabh’s mother.

"Today is my grandmoms 86th birth anniversary . She did roughly 100 films from 1950 to 1991 , her last film being Mahesh Bhatt’s NAAM in which she played Sanjay Dutts grandmom . Happy birthday Mamaji !! ‬"

"An uncanny coincidence: yesterday was my first scene with Mr Bachchan and in the course of our conversation just realised that yesterday was also 46 years of #zanjeer a film in which my grandmom played a small role as his mother" he tweeted.

An uncanny coincidence : yesterday was my first scene with Mr Bachchan and in the course of our conversation just realised that yesterday was also 46 years of #zanjeer a film in which my grandmom played a small role as his mother. 😁 — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) May 12, 2019

Hailing from a Bollywood clan, Emraan is also related to director Mohit Suri who is also Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew. Mohit’s mother is the youngest sister of Mahesh. Hence, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Emraan and Mohit are cousins.

On the work front, he starred in the recently released movie Mumbai Saga. The actor was seen alongside John Abraham, playing a police officer for the first time.