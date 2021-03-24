DoubleTree by Hilton – One of the world's largest hotel chain re-enters Pakistan market

ISLAMABAD – On of world’s leading hotel brands is re-entering Pakistani market this time with a landmark hospitality project which is expected to route investment of billions of rupees to country at a time when incumbent PTI government is making efforts to attract foreign investment.

Hilton had wrapped up its business decades ago in Pakistan and now it announced to build what is being dubbed to-be country’s largest hotel in the federal capital.

The upscale hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton, will be launched in 2025, as per the agreement which has been signed recently, handing a big success to the ruling PTI.

حکومت پاکستان کی عظیم کامیابی۔

دنیا کی سب سے بڑی ہوٹل چین تیس سال بعد پاکستان واپس آ گئی

The hotel will be located to the West of Islamabad city centre, on the Srinagar Highway.

Featuring 167 guest rooms, including 10 suites, the property will form part of a residential and commercial development. It will sit alongside newly built residential apartments, in a sub-urban complex containing healthcare, education and recreational facilities as well as a number of commercial outlets. Guests will be able to enjoy four restaurants, including a rooftop pool café, as well as on-site fitness facilities, according to Hotel & Parking News.

The hotel, which has presence in 48 countries, will also feature three art meeting rooms and a 518sqm ballroom suitable for weddings and large events.