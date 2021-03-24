DoubleTree by Hilton – One of the world's largest hotel chain re-enters Pakistan market
Share
ISLAMABAD – On of world’s leading hotel brands is re-entering Pakistani market this time with a landmark hospitality project which is expected to route investment of billions of rupees to country at a time when incumbent PTI government is making efforts to attract foreign investment.
Hilton had wrapped up its business decades ago in Pakistan and now it announced to build what is being dubbed to-be country’s largest hotel in the federal capital.
The upscale hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton, will be launched in 2025, as per the agreement which has been signed recently, handing a big success to the ruling PTI.
حکومت پاکستان کی عظیم کامیابی۔— Engr. Aftab Afridi (@aftabaftab) March 24, 2021
دنیا کی سب سے بڑی ہوٹل چین تیس سال بعد پاکستان واپس آ گئی
شکریہ وزیر اعظم عمران خان #PakistanMovingForward pic.twitter.com/ngbSDpIs9Q
The hotel will be located to the West of Islamabad city centre, on the Srinagar Highway.
Radisson Hotel Group signs Pakistan’s first ... 07:35 PM | 29 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of the Radisson Blu Serviced Apartments in Islamabad, ...
Featuring 167 guest rooms, including 10 suites, the property will form part of a residential and commercial development. It will sit alongside newly built residential apartments, in a sub-urban complex containing healthcare, education and recreational facilities as well as a number of commercial outlets. Guests will be able to enjoy four restaurants, including a rooftop pool café, as well as on-site fitness facilities, according to Hotel & Parking News.
The hotel, which has presence in 48 countries, will also feature three art meeting rooms and a 518sqm ballroom suitable for weddings and large events.
Ooh Lala – Shahid Afridi launches his beauty ... 06:14 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan cricket star Shahid Afridi has officially launched his beauty line, offering skincare ...
- DoubleTree by Hilton – One of the world's largest hotel chain ...07:34 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
-
- PPP announces to join PML-N's Maryam Nawaz on NAB hearing07:14 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
-
- LIVE – President Alvi confers military awards on armed forces' ...06:40 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Ooh Lala – Shahid Afridi launches his beauty brand (VIDEO)06:14 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
-
- Kiara Advani undergoes COVID-19 testing after co-star Kartik Aaryan ...05:44 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021