DoubleTree by Hilton – One of the world's largest hotel chain re-enters Pakistan market
Web Desk
07:34 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
DoubleTree by Hilton – One of the world's largest hotel chain re-enters Pakistan market
Share

ISLAMABAD – On of world’s leading hotel brands is re-entering Pakistani market this time with a landmark hospitality project which is expected to route investment of billions of rupees to country at a time when incumbent PTI government is making efforts to attract foreign investment.

Hilton had wrapped up its business decades ago in Pakistan and now it announced to build what is being dubbed to-be country’s largest hotel in the federal capital.

The upscale hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton, will be launched in 2025, as per the agreement which has been signed recently, handing a big success to the ruling PTI.

The hotel will be located to the West of Islamabad city centre, on the Srinagar Highway.

Radisson Hotel Group signs Pakistan’s first ... 07:35 PM | 29 Aug, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of the Radisson Blu Serviced Apartments in Islamabad, ...

Featuring 167 guest rooms, including 10 suites, the property will form part of a residential and commercial development. It will sit alongside newly built residential apartments, in a sub-urban complex containing healthcare, education and recreational facilities as well as a number of commercial outlets. Guests will be able to enjoy four restaurants, including a rooftop pool café, as well as on-site fitness facilities, according to Hotel & Parking News.

The hotel, which has presence in 48 countries, will also feature three art meeting rooms and a 518sqm ballroom suitable for weddings and large events.

Ooh Lala – Shahid Afridi launches his beauty ... 06:14 PM | 24 Mar, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket star Shahid Afridi has officially launched his beauty line, offering skincare ...

More From This Category
IHC rejects Gilani’s petition against Senate ...
03:21 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Shafqat Mehmood announces important decision on ...
12:44 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Maryam Nawaz gets protective bail ahead of key ...
01:43 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Pakistan reports 30 new deaths, 3301 fresh cases ...
12:10 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 March 2021
09:36 AM | 24 Mar, 2021
Child among four killed in Chaman blast
08:17 AM | 24 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kangana Ranaut celebrates 34th birthday with six cakes
07:25 PM | 24 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr