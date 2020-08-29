Radisson Hotel Group signs Pakistan’s first internationally branded Serviced Apartments
Web Desk
07:35 PM | 29 Aug, 2020
Radisson Hotel Group signs Pakistan’s first internationally branded Serviced Apartments
Share

ISLAMABAD – Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of the Radisson Blu Serviced Apartments in Islamabad, the first internationally branded serviced apartments in Pakistan.

This marks the group’s second hotel in Pakistan, accelerating its ambition to have 10 hotels and 2,000 rooms in operation and under development across the country by 2025. Scheduled to open by Q2 2023, this addition brings the group’s South Asia portfolio to over 160 hotels in operation and under development.

Inside the hotel’s 224 upscale apartments, varying between 51 – 84 sqm, guests will discover Radisson Hotel Group’s renowned hospitality and modern amenities. The new-build hotel will form part of a mixed-use development, which includes offices and a retail mall. Dining options will include an all-day dining restaurant, while the property’s leisure facilities will feature a spa & fitness center, sports courts and swimming pool.

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world’s largest hotel groups with seven distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,400 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. Its signature service philosophy is Every Moment Matters.

More From This Category
Central 10th Muharram procession culminates ...
09:19 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
Indian troops kill another three young Kashmiris
08:39 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
Pakistan to repatriate 200 nationals from India ...
07:24 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
AJK commemorates Youm-e-Ashur, paying homage to ...
06:59 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
Another three-day Monsoon spell likely in Sindh
06:29 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
Ehsaas Emergency Cash payments date extended till ...
05:31 PM | 30 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Four absolutely skin transforming DIY face masks that actually work
06:43 PM | 29 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr