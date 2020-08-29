Radisson Hotel Group signs Pakistan’s first internationally branded Serviced Apartments

ISLAMABAD – Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of the Radisson Blu Serviced Apartments in Islamabad, the first internationally branded serviced apartments in Pakistan.

This marks the group’s second hotel in Pakistan, accelerating its ambition to have 10 hotels and 2,000 rooms in operation and under development across the country by 2025. Scheduled to open by Q2 2023, this addition brings the group’s South Asia portfolio to over 160 hotels in operation and under development.

Inside the hotel’s 224 upscale apartments, varying between 51 – 84 sqm, guests will discover Radisson Hotel Group’s renowned hospitality and modern amenities. The new-build hotel will form part of a mixed-use development, which includes offices and a retail mall. Dining options will include an all-day dining restaurant, while the property’s leisure facilities will feature a spa & fitness center, sports courts and swimming pool.

We're delighted to announce the signing of our first hotel in #Pakistan. The @Radisson #Hotel, #Lahore City Mall is the first of 10 planned properties to arrive in the country by 2025. Find out more, here: https://t.co/VDIWTkN3dn pic.twitter.com/4yVC64n0Nz — Radisson Hotels (@RadissonHotels) June 12, 2019

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world’s largest hotel groups with seven distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,400 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. Its signature service philosophy is Every Moment Matters.