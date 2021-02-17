HEC issues alert over accreditation of professional degrees

ISLAMABAD – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Wednesday asked students to confirm accreditation of professional degree with the concerned councils before applying for admission.

A statement issued by the HEC said, "It has been noticed with concern that degree programmes of some universities are being initiated/continued without obtaining accreditation from the concerned Professional Councils".

Non-recognition of such graduates by the councils creates a negative impact on the future of these students, the HEC noted, it added.

"In the larger public interest, the commencement of new professional programmes must only be undertaken after the complete observance of all the requirements prescribed by the Councils," it said.

The HEC has shared the list of concerned councils for confirmation of degrees for students.