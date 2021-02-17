HEC issues alert over accreditation of professional degrees

05:24 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
HEC issues alert over accreditation of professional degrees
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Wednesday asked students to confirm accreditation of professional degree with the concerned councils before applying for admission.

A statement issued by the HEC said, "It has been noticed with concern that degree programmes of some universities are being initiated/continued without obtaining accreditation from the concerned Professional Councils".

Non-recognition of such graduates by the councils creates a negative impact on the future of these students, the HEC noted, it added.

"In the larger public interest, the commencement of new professional programmes must only be undertaken after the complete observance of all the requirements prescribed by the Councils," it said.

The HEC has shared the list of concerned councils for confirmation of degrees for students. 

PU declares MA/MSc Results 2020 – Here's how to ... 08:39 PM | 25 Jan, 2021

LAHORE – Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has declared the results of various disciplines of ...

More From This Category
Pakistani ACCA topper Zara Naeem says she never ...
04:45 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Ex-senator Yasmeen Shah jailed for two years over ...
03:30 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Pakistan, Thailand vow to enhance cultural ...
02:45 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Manzoor Wassan’s nephew assaulted to death with ...
02:28 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
NCOC urges frontline workers to register for ...
01:27 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Mother of 'twins' handed one newborn by Karachi ...
12:59 PM | 17 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan wishes to keep her love life under wraps (VIDEO)
04:18 PM | 17 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr