B-Town actor Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19 infection
Share
Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey has tested positive for Coronavirus with mild symptoms. The actor is currently in quarantine.
Ranvir had been quite busy with his films like Angrezi Medium, Lootcase, Kazakh, and series such as PariWar and High. The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to inform fans and followers as he confirmed that he was diagnosed with covid-19 infection.
He tweeted, “I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining.”
I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining.— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 17, 2021
Thanking his fans and friends for good wishes, the actor tweeted, “My symptoms are mild - so far! I believe I’m on day 3 of being symptomatic’, he said and added “The battle has only just begun. #COVID19 #covidpositive #covidlife.”
Thank you all for all the positive vibes and good wishes.— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 17, 2021
My symptoms are mild - so far!
I believe I’m on day 3 of being symptomatic.
The battle has only just begun. #COVID19 #covidpositive #covidlife
On the work front, Shorey currently stars in the second season of the 'Eros Now' comedy-drama Metro Park.
Sanam Jung, daughter test positive for coronavirus 09:58 AM | 14 Dec, 2020
LAHORE - Sanam Jung and her daughter tested positive for coronavirus, and are currently in isolation - the famous actor ...
-
-
-
-
- HEC issues alert over accreditation of professional degrees05:24 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021