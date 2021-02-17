B-Town actor Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19 infection

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey has tested positive for Coronavirus with mild symptoms. The actor is currently in quarantine.

Ranvir had been quite busy with his films like Angrezi Medium, Lootcase, Kazakh, and series such as PariWar and High. The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to inform fans and followers as he confirmed that he was diagnosed with covid-19 infection.

I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 17, 2021

Thanking his fans and friends for good wishes, the actor tweeted, “My symptoms are mild - so far! I believe I’m on day 3 of being symptomatic’, he said and added “The battle has only just begun. #COVID19 #covidpositive #covidlife.”

The battle has only just begun. #COVID19 #covidpositive #covidlife — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 17, 2021

On the work front, Shorey currently stars in the second season of the 'Eros Now' comedy-drama Metro Park.