Pakistan records significant dip in new Covid cases as positivity ratio drops to 4.22pc
ISLAMABAD – The country on Monday recorded the lowest number of new infections since July 23 with the national Covid positivity ratio during the last 24 hours clocking in at 4.22 percent.
According to the latest figures shared by National Command and Operation Centre, at least 40 coronavirus patients died during the last 24 hours while the South Asian country has reported 2,167 new infections of the novel disease. The death toll from the deadly virus stands at 27,246 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,226,008.
Statistics 20 Sep 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 20, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,348
Positive Cases: 2167
Positivity % : 4.22%
Deaths : 40
Patients on Critical Care: 4840
In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,312 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,135,038. As of Monday, the total count of active cases has dropped to 63,724.
At least 450,787 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 422,790 in Punjab 171,388 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 104,242 in Islamabad, 32,769 in Balochistan, 33,787 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,245 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 12,407 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,270 in Sindh, 5,412 KP, 902 in Islamabad, 729 in Azad Kashmir, 344 in Balochistan, and 182 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 51,348 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 18,903,808 since the first case was reported.
