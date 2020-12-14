Sanam Jung and her daughter tests positive for coronavirus

LAHORE - Sanam Jung and her daughter tested positive for coronavirus, and are currently in isolation - the famous actor confirmed in her social media post on Sunday.

“My daughter Alaya (4) and I have been in complete isolation and thankfully, Alhamdulillah have no severe symptoms. I would like to inform all my well-wishers that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” the 32-year-old star wrote.

“I would request all of you to take this pandemic seriously. Covid is real, please necessary precautions. Wear a mask and avoid public spaces. Stay indoors and be safe,” the Alvida star told her followers.

“Remember me and my daughter in your prayers,” she added.

The news came shortly after Mahira Khan announced her COVID-19 diagnosis on Instagram, and urged her fans to remain safe and indoors as the second wave surges across Pakistan.