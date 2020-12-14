Sanam Jung and her daughter tests positive for coronavirus
Share
LAHORE - Sanam Jung and her daughter tested positive for coronavirus, and are currently in isolation - the famous actor confirmed in her social media post on Sunday.
“My daughter Alaya (4) and I have been in complete isolation and thankfully, Alhamdulillah have no severe symptoms. I would like to inform all my well-wishers that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” the 32-year-old star wrote.
“I would request all of you to take this pandemic seriously. Covid is real, please necessary precautions. Wear a mask and avoid public spaces. Stay indoors and be safe,” the Alvida star told her followers.
“Remember me and my daughter in your prayers,” she added.
The news came shortly after Mahira Khan announced her COVID-19 diagnosis on Instagram, and urged her fans to remain safe and indoors as the second wave surges across Pakistan.
-
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...09:03 AM | 14 Dec, 2020
-
- Iqrar-ul-Hassan shares harrowing details of Lahore attack in ...11:00 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
-
- Four Pakistanis among Top 50 Asian Celebrities of 202007:33 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
- Who is this new DJ going to rock PDM rally in Lahore tonight?06:47 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
- PM Imran spends a sunny Sunday with Sheru and Tiger05:31 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020