Pakistan records 36 new deaths, 2362 fresh cases of COVID-19

433 people lost their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan last week, NCOC data shows
Web Desk
10:36 AM | 14 Dec, 2020
Pakistan records 36 new deaths, 2362 fresh cases of COVID-19
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's overall coronavirus tally soared to 440,787 as 2,362 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) showed Monday. 

According to latest statistics, 2,362 people tested positive during this period after tests of 31,830 people. Thirty-six people died during the last 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 8,832.

The figure of active Covid cases in the country is 47,236.

With 1,719 surviving the virus, the recoveries have climbed to 384,719.

The NCOC data shows a total of 20,493 COVID-19 infections in the last seven weeks while at least 433 people have died of the virus with an average 61.8 coronavirus deaths per day. 

A total of 10,245 people recovered with a daily average of 1,463.5 during the past week. 

The federal government has already made face masks mandatory in public spaces, limited large public gatherings to 300, banned indoor weddings, closed shrines, cinemas, and theatres, and instructed public and private offices to adopt work-from-home policy and 50% occupancy.

More From This Category
Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Mahmood dies at ...
02:48 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
Eswatini PM Dlamini, world's first head of state ...
11:19 AM | 14 Dec, 2020
Woman injured as Indian army targets civilian ...
02:29 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
Dr Atta-ur-Rehman reveals when coronavirus ...
02:16 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
CTD arrests three terrorists planning to attack ...
01:57 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
PM Imran launches KP government’s TREK program
01:13 PM | 14 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Jung, daughter test positive for coronavirus
09:58 AM | 14 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr