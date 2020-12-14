Pakistan records 36 new deaths, 2362 fresh cases of COVID-19
433 people lost their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan last week, NCOC data shows
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's overall coronavirus tally soared to 440,787 as 2,362 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) showed Monday.
According to latest statistics, 2,362 people tested positive during this period after tests of 31,830 people. Thirty-six people died during the last 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 8,832.
The figure of active Covid cases in the country is 47,236.
With 1,719 surviving the virus, the recoveries have climbed to 384,719.
The NCOC data shows a total of 20,493 COVID-19 infections in the last seven weeks while at least 433 people have died of the virus with an average 61.8 coronavirus deaths per day.
A total of 10,245 people recovered with a daily average of 1,463.5 during the past week.
The federal government has already made face masks mandatory in public spaces, limited large public gatherings to 300, banned indoor weddings, closed shrines, cinemas, and theatres, and instructed public and private offices to adopt work-from-home policy and 50% occupancy.
