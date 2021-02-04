Chinese Covid-19 vaccine not suitable for senior citizens, pregnant women: SAPM
11:15 AM | 4 Feb, 2021
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine not suitable for senior citizens, pregnant women: SAPM
KARACHI – Chinese vaccine Sinopharm is not suitable and recommended for people above 60 years, pregnant women and under 18-year-olds, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said Wednesday.

Pakistan’s top infectious disease specialist said people above 60 would be vaccinated with Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine which will likely arrive this month while Pfizer’s vaccine in a limited number may also be available in March.

He also added that the Russian vaccine Sputnik and another Chinese vaccine Cansino could also be used to vaccinate above 60 years old and they would be available in Pakistan shortly.

Some other infectious diseases expert expressed concerns over Sinopharm vaccine as the sample size of above 60 persons in phase-3 trails is not sufficient.

The Sinopharm vaccine should also not be given to patients who have received antibodies or convalescent plasma, patients with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular disease, patients with a previous history of anaphylaxis, and individuals who are allergic to any component of this vaccine.

