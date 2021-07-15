Pakistan records highest single-day spike in Covid cases since May 29, positivity ratio jumps to 5.02 %

ISLAMABAD – At least 47 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,545 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,689 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 981,392.

Statistics 15 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,910

Positive Cases: 2545

Positivity % : 5.2%

Deaths : 47 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 15, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,030 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 916,373. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 42,330 while the national positivity rate was recorded at 5.02 percent.

At least 351,006 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 349,111 in Punjab 139,960 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 84,083 in Islamabad, 28,588 in Balochistan, 21,481 in Azad Kashmir, and 7,163 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,852 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,647 in Sindh, 4,377 in KP, 787 in Islamabad, 596 in Azad Kashmir, 317 in Balochistan, and 113 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 48,910 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 15,248,785 since the first case was reported.