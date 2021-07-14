School classes, Indoor dining suspended as COVID positivity hits 17 pc in Karachi
Share
KARACHI – The Sindh government has decided to suspend physical classes besides banning other activities from Friday as the Covid-19 positivity ratio has been increasing in the last week, reaching 17 percent today.
Reports cited that the stern decisions were taken during the Anti-Covid Task Force meeting that was chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The officials expressed concern over the growing cases of the novel disease in the province, including the provincial capital.
Owing to the prevailing situation, the government has decided to close amusement parks, cinemas, gyms, and sports activities across the province.
The meeting has also discussed different problems the health officials have been facing, including the violation of the SOPs by the general public ahead of Eid.
All divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners have been directed to take strict action against violators. Furthermore, authorities also mulled imposing smart lockdowns in the areas where cases of the virus are on the rise.
Moe to follow...
- PM Imran set to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan02:12 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- School classes, Indoor dining suspended as COVID positivity hits 17 ...01:40 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- PM Imran launches new succession certificate mechanism for Punjab01:21 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- Cheating mafia on rampage as Physics paper of Grade 9 leaks in Karachi12:45 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- Taliban claims to control Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan12:18 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- Minal Khan sings for fiancé Ahsan07:52 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
- Alizeh Shah's latest pic with cryptic caption takes the internet by ...08:43 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
- Hareem Farooq’s dance video goes viral05:30 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021