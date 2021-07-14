Maulana Tariq Jamil meets injured boy to fulfill his wish

ISLAMABAD – Eminent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil brought cheer to the injured boy who appealed to meet Maulana in the clip that went viral on social media.

A recent post on the verified account of Tablighi Jamaat's leader stated that he traveled to the federal capital to meet the injured child after the young one wished to meet him.

Two of the pictures of the momentous meeting were also shared on the official handle of the religious writer to update the fans. Jamil can be seen holding hands with the young one who seems delighted to meet his ‘favorite person.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tariq Jamil (@tariqjamilofficial)

The caption further reads that Maulana has traveled all the way to Islamabad to meet the child who had expressed his desire to meet him. It took almost four days to locate the child, who is currently admitted to the Children ward of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), it further added.

In the caption, Maulana also requested everyone to make special prayers for the ailing child as he will be operated soon.