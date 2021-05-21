Maulana Tariq Jameel launches free ambulance service in Pakistan

KARACHI – Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has launched a free ambulance service in Pakistan.

MTJ Foundation announced the launch of the ambulance service on its official social media handle.

The post on Instagram shows Tariq Jameel inspecting the new ambulances.

“We are thankful to all the contributors who enabled us to provide the service in times of need to the needy,” the MTJ Foundation said.

People flocked to the comment sections to praise him, wishing him luck for his new endeavor.

Earlier, Maulana Tariq Jameel launched his clothing brand earlier this year but now he has opened the doors to MTJ's flagship store in the City of Quaid, Karachi.

Located at Tariq Road, it sells eastern wear for men and women, and the products are priced between Rs2,000 and Rs5,000.

The MTJ Foundation describes itself as a non-political organisation “serving people in health and education without segregation”. It receives donations from all over the world.