Maulana Tariq Jameel launches free ambulance service in Pakistan
Share
KARACHI – Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has launched a free ambulance service in Pakistan.
MTJ Foundation announced the launch of the ambulance service on its official social media handle.
The post on Instagram shows Tariq Jameel inspecting the new ambulances.
“We are thankful to all the contributors who enabled us to provide the service in times of need to the needy,” the MTJ Foundation said.
View this post on Instagram
People flocked to the comment sections to praise him, wishing him luck for his new endeavor.
Earlier, Maulana Tariq Jameel launched his clothing brand earlier this year but now he has opened the doors to MTJ's flagship store in the City of Quaid, Karachi.
Located at Tariq Road, it sells eastern wear for men and women, and the products are priced between Rs2,000 and Rs5,000.
The MTJ Foundation describes itself as a non-political organisation “serving people in health and education without segregation”. It receives donations from all over the world.
Tariq Jameel praises Salman Khan in video message 12:34 AM | 17 May, 2021
KARACHI — Bollywood actor Salman Khan is known for his failed relationships and other controversies, but he has ...
- 'Blood' moon eclipse on May 2609:19 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Maulana Tariq Jameel launches free ambulance service in Pakistan08:30 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Pakistani court orders giving Rs25,000 allowance to all PhD-holder ...08:08 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Getz Pharma, Scaryammi hold first of its kind virtual conference on ...07:32 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Schools to reopen from Monday, announces Punjab govt07:10 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Indian singer Arijit Singh’s mother passes away02:50 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Arjun Kapoor appreciates Pakistanis for offering help to India amid ...03:20 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Khuda Aur Muhabbat beats Mere Paas Tum Ho on Youtube06:21 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021