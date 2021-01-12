Pakistan reports 2,408 fresh Covid-19 cases, 41 deaths
ISLAMABAD – At least 41 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 2,408 new cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.
According to the latest statistics, the death toll stands at 10,717 while the number of confirmed cases has jumped to 506,701.
At least 3,606 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours whereas total recoveries stand at 461,977.
2,340 patients are currently in critical condition including 54 whose health condition has been declared sensitive.
As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases is 34,007.
Sindh remains at the top with the highest number of cases followed by Punjab and other regions.
Till now 227,885 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 146,016 in Punjab 61,648 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 39,340 in Islamabad, 18,429 in Balochistan, 8,501 in Azad Kashmir and 4,882 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 4,299 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,708 in Sindh, 1,743 in KP, 443 in Islamabad, 235 in Azad Kashmir, 188 in Balochistan, and 101 in Gilgit Baltistan.
Pakistan has conducted 40,088 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours whereas 7,162,626 samples have been tested so far.
