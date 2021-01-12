Soneri Bank Limited Signs an Agreement with PMRC
10:01 AM | 12 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – Soneri Bank Limited has signed the Credit Guarantee Agreement with Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company (PMRC) for providing and promoting affordable housing finance to those from the low-income segment in the country. With this, Soneri Bank Limited is actively pursuing the construction and housing initiatives as promoted by the Government of Pakistan. PMRC is a public company, established by the Government of Pakistan with the primary objective of promoting and developing house finance initiatives in Pakistan. and providing refinance facilities to banks and financial institutions. Soneri Bank Limited took this remarkable initiative to support the people of Pakistan.

The signing ceremony was chaired by Governor SBP, Mr Reza Baqir and attended by senior executives from PMRC and top executives from Soneri Bank Limited and banks across Pakistan. Mr Muhtashim Ahmad Ashai, CEO & President Soneri Bank Limited and Mr Abdul Aleem Qureshi, Head of Commercial and Retail Banking Group also participated in the ceremony.

Soneri Bank with its network of over 300 Branches and ATMs nationwide is equipped with the latest market intelligence and dedicated workforce is geared to work towards providing quality financial solutions to its customers. The Bank looks forward to provide the customers with products and services to best fit their financial needs. Soneri Bank’s house finance facility aims to assist people in buying and constructing homes for the collective growth of the economy. Soneri Bank with its mission to provide innovative and efficient financial solutions is all set to adapt to changing marketing trends in the economy and make a difference in customer experience so they stay Roshan Har Qadam!

