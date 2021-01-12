PAF delegation visits Azerbaijan to enhance military ties

ISLAMABAD/BAKU – Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan calls on Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

Pakistan delegation under PAF Chief is on a working visit to Azerbaijan to enhance military cooperation.

The satisfaction with the development of traditional friendship and mutual trust between the peoples of the two countries as well as the level of strategic partnership was expressed at the meeting.

Both sides discussed the issues of development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military-educational spheres, including cooperation between the Air Forces of the two countries, and further expansion of bilateral relations.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan congratulated the Azerbaijani nation on the victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh War.

Pakistan Air Force delegation also visited the Alley of Martyrs, laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of martyrs to paid tribute for the soldiers who lost their lives combating territorial integrity.