#WhatsAppheadquarters – Memes warm up Twitter as messaging app trolled over user data 'misuse'
LAHORE – In a recent trend on the microblogging site Twitter, users trolled Whatsapp for allegedly spying on the personal messages of its users.
The memes show the reaction of WhatsApp employees after observing personal communication.
Earlier, the cross-platform messaging service shocked many users saying that it will share users' data with other applications including Facebook.
A large number of people also shifted over to the other instant messaging platforms over security concerns.
For the #Whatsappheadquarters trend, here’s how netizens reacted.
Le Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma: Only family groups can see our daughters photo.
Le #WHATSAPPHeadquarters :#WhatsappNewPolicy#WhatsApp#WhatsappPrivacy pic.twitter.com/jQ438tEEA8— Biolistic07 (@biolistic07) January 12, 2021
Baby main sirf tmsy baat krti hoon you are the only one I love.#WhatsAppHeadquarters: pic.twitter.com/ZMpiskb9Dv— Cₕₒᵤdₕₐᵣy ₕₐₘᵢd Wₐₛₑₑₘ ₒffᵢcᵢₐₗ ???? (@SmartAbbey94) January 11, 2021
When you talk to your girlfriend on Instagram instead of whatsapp due to privacy. #WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/moMIjOcNWL— Eʙᴛᴇsᴀᴀᴍ ???? (@Ebbtti_sooo_jaa) January 12, 2021
She: I never share our conversation with my frnds #WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/na9OJV9sHS— Danish Imran (@Danish_Imran_) January 12, 2021
“you deserve better”#WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/T25DOWJIaZ— It's mk (@devil_mk5) January 12, 2021
Whatsapp headquarters after finding out treatment of Corona in desi mom chats #WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/qi85y0dF7b— Stewwbbiidd (@stewwbbiidd) January 12, 2021
*Abu calls 8 times on WhatsApp*
WhatsApp headquarters: pic.twitter.com/eh2FIduvff— M.Ahmad (@BugzBU) January 11, 2021
Me to my friend: Allah lre humari chats parhne waly marr jayen.#WhatsappPrivacy #WhatsApp
Le #WhatsAppheadquarters : pic.twitter.com/ZELvPP2Rsd— Kashif Waheed (@KashifW32688497) January 12, 2021
*Istekhaary me haan aai hai* #WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/sYcOxfoiXs— Sƴɘɗʌ ????❤️ (@Zubia_Naqvi) January 12, 2021
#WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/jzAGxTezuk— Amir Sohail Khan (@AmirSoh78336281) January 12, 2021
