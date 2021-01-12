#WhatsAppheadquarters – Memes warm up Twitter as messaging app trolled over user data 'misuse'

Web Desk
11:50 AM | 12 Jan, 2021
#WhatsAppheadquarters – Memes warm up Twitter as messaging app trolled over user data 'misuse'
Share

LAHORE – In a recent trend on the microblogging site Twitter, users trolled Whatsapp for allegedly spying on the personal messages of its users.

The memes show the reaction of WhatsApp employees after observing personal communication.

Earlier, the cross-platform messaging service shocked many users saying that it will share users' data with other applications including Facebook.

A large number of people also shifted over to the other instant messaging platforms over security concerns.

For the #Whatsappheadquarters trend, here’s how netizens reacted.

More From This Category
Elon Musk loses nearly $14 billion in one day, ...
12:38 AM | 13 Jan, 2021
Khawaja Asif ‘made massive transactions to ...
12:06 AM | 13 Jan, 2021
Pakistan stays committed to strengthen bilateral ...
10:43 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Pakistani student sets record of scaling 7,324m ...
09:23 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Youngest Pakistani MNA bears expenses to set up ...
09:01 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Maid poisons employer's family, runs off with ...
09:51 PM | 12 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertuğrul's Celal AL donates blood for Pakistani child patients
12:18 AM | 13 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr