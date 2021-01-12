WhatsAppheadquarters – Memes warm up Twitter as messaging app trolled over user data 'misuse'

LAHORE – In a recent trend on the microblogging site Twitter, users trolled Whatsapp for allegedly spying on the personal messages of its users.

The memes show the reaction of WhatsApp employees after observing personal communication.

Earlier, the cross-platform messaging service shocked many users saying that it will share users' data with other applications including Facebook.

A large number of people also shifted over to the other instant messaging platforms over security concerns.

For the #Whatsappheadquarters trend, here’s how netizens reacted.

Baby main sirf tmsy baat krti hoon you are the only one I love.#WhatsAppHeadquarters: pic.twitter.com/ZMpiskb9Dv — Cₕₒᵤdₕₐᵣy ₕₐₘᵢd Wₐₛₑₑₘ ₒffᵢcᵢₐₗ ???? (@SmartAbbey94) January 11, 2021

When you talk to your girlfriend on Instagram instead of whatsapp due to privacy. #WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/moMIjOcNWL — Eʙᴛᴇsᴀᴀᴍ ???? (@Ebbtti_sooo_jaa) January 12, 2021

She: I never share our conversation with my frnds #WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/na9OJV9sHS — Danish Imran (@Danish_Imran_) January 12, 2021

Whatsapp headquarters after finding out treatment of Corona in desi mom chats #WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/qi85y0dF7b — Stewwbbiidd (@stewwbbiidd) January 12, 2021