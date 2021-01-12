‘Kisana’ – Jawad Ahmed pays tribute to protesting Indian farmers in his latest track
LAHORE – Pakistani singer and politician Jawad Ahmad has recently recorded a song to pay tribute to the farmers who are protesting since more than a month.

The ongoing protest in India has received support from all over the world including many notable Bollywood stars who urged the BJP-led government to approve all the demands.

With all the support from the famous people, Pakistani singer Jawad Ahmed also contributed by releasing a song in support of the agitating farmers.

The 50-year-old has titled the three-minute-long song as “Kisana”, a Punjabi word for farmers, and sings about the significance peasants hold in our lives.

In a post on Twitter, Jawad wrote Prime Minister, President & General DC, Judge & Police Officer and maintained that “All eat what you make they’ll all be dead of hunger if you don’t sow & reap they are all servants and you the provider”.

On the other hand, thousands of Indian farmers have protested against the barbaric laws introduced by the Modi-led government.

Protesting farmers fear the vigorously imposed law will eventually dismantle India’s regulated markets and stop the government from buying wheat and rice at guaranteed prices, leaving them to negotiate with private buyers.

