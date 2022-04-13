IHC rebukes FIA for not removing Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Akbar’s names from no-fly list

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday reprimanded director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for not removing the names of former prime minister Imran Khan’s aides, Shahbaz Gill and Shahzad Akbar, from no fly-list, despite court orders.

On Tuesday, IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minaullah heard the petitions filed by close aides of ousted PM Imran Khan and suspended the Federal Investigation Agency's order that added six PTI members on the no-fly list including former adviser on accountability Shahzad Akbar and special assistant on political communication Shahbaz Gill, and Mohammad Nafees Gohar.

IHC CJ also revoked the travel ban on former principal secretary Azam Khan, and Imran Khan's ex-focal person Dr. Arslan Khalid.

During today's hearing, Justice Minallah directed FIA DG to stop harassing people, and ordered him to remove the names of PTI leaders from the no-fly list immediately.

FIA told court that the names of both petitioners were added to the stop list by immigration authorities as inquiries related to assets beyond means are pending against them.

The court said that it is observing the conduct of FIA for two years and raised questions over the law related to stop list.

After ordering for removal of their names, the court has summoned a report from the Ministry of Interior and adjourned hearing till Monday.

Gill and Akbar claimed that their names were put on the list on April 10 immediately after the National Assembly passed a vote of no confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.