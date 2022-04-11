Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Akbar among six ex-PM Imran’s aides placed on ‘stop list’

10:45 AM | 11 Apr, 2022
Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Akbar among six ex-PM Imran's aides placed on 'stop list'
Source: PID/Twitter
ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has placed the names of six aides of former prime minister Imran Khan on a ‘stop list’, barring them from travelling abroad without prior permission.

Reports said that former principal secretary Azam Khan, ex-special assistant to PM on political communication Shahbaz Gill, ex-adviser to PM on interior and accountability Shahzad Akbar, Director-General Punjab Gohar Nafees, and DG FIA Punjab Zone Mohammad Rizwan have been placed on the list.

PTI's head of social media Dr Arsalan Khalid has also been placed on the stop list, Geo News cited sources as saying.

The development comes after Imran Khan was ousted from office through a no-confidence motion submitted by the joint Opposition in the National Assembly (NA).

Pakistani PM Imran Khan dismissed through vote of ... 12:20 AM | 10 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Soon after National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser resigned from his office, former speaker Ayaz Sadiq, ...

