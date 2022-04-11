Imran Khan reaches parliament ahead of vote for new Pakistan PM

12:40 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Imran Khan reaches parliament ahead of vote for new Pakistan PM
ISLAMABAD – PTI chairperson and former prime minister Imran Khan Monday reached the Parliament House to head a meeting of his parliamentary party ahead of election for the new prime minister of Pakistan.

Khan was ousted as prime minister of Pakistan on Sunday morning when 174 lawmakers from various opposition parties voted against him during voting on a no-confidence motion against him.

This is the first time in the history of Pakistan that a no-confidence motion against an elected prime minister has succeeded.

Videos shared from PTI Twitter handle shows party lawmakers warmly welcoming Imran Khan as he reached the parliament. In a brief talk to media, the former PM said: "Allah Izzat Dainay Wala Hai"

Reports said that he will take suggestion from party lawmakers about mass resignations from the National Assembly. 

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif and PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday filed their nomination papers for the position.

Shehbaz Sharif have bright chances to make it to the top post as most the PTI’s ally parties had joined hands with the Opposition before the no-trust vote.

The PML-N president would take oath to the office at 8pm today as preparation in this regard has been finalised at the President House. The event would be attended by all three services chiefs, foreign ambassadors and other top officials. 

