Pakistan National Assembly set to elect new prime minister today
ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly will elect its new leader of the House today (Monday) as former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted from the office by joined Opposition through no-confidence motion.
The NA session is set to begin at 2pm.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday filed their nomination papers for the position.
Shehbaz Sharif have bright chances to make it to the top post as most the PTI’s ally parties had joined hands with the Opposition before the no-trust vote.
In a historic first for Pakistan, Imran Khan was ousted as the prime minister of Pakistan from office through a no-confidence motion on Saturday.
The session was chaired by Ayaz Sadiq — a member of the panel of chairs — after speaker Asad Qasier resigned from his post.
Addressing the house after success of the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shebaz Sharif thanked all parties, which made the united opposition. He said this success was result of the unity among the opposition political parties and this unity would build a new Pakistan.
Meanwhile, the former prime minister has announced to launch a protest movement across the country as he has been claimed that foreign hands were involved in toppling of his government.
