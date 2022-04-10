Shehbaz, Qureshi file nomination papers for Pakistan's Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD – PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, who is the candidate of joint Opposition, has submitted his nomination papers for the slot of Prime Minister in the National Assembly.

Also, Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has submitted his nomination papers.

The election for the office of prime minister will be held tomorrow (Monday) at 2pm. The prime minister’s slot fell vacant after Imran Khan was voted out of power through a no-confidence motion last night.

Pakistani PM Imran Khan dismissed through vote of ... 12:20 AM | 10 Apr, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Soon after National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser resigned from his office, former speaker Ayaz Sadiq, ...

The session was chaired by Ayaz Sadiq — a member of the panel of chairs — after speaker Asad Qasier resigned from his post.