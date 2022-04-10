Pakistan National Assembly to elect new prime minister tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Following the ouster of Imran Khan, the National Assembly session to elect the new prime minister will be held tomorrow (Monday) at 2pm.

According to the media reports, the aspirant candidates can file their nomination papers for the top slot till 2pm today (Sunday). The nomination papers will be scrutinised till 3pm today.

In a historic first for Pakistan, Imran Khan was ousted as the prime minister of Pakistan from office through a no-confidence motion.

The session was chaired by Ayaz Sadiq — a member of the panel of chairs — after speaker Asad Qasier resigned from his post.

Addressing the house after success of the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shebaz Sharif thanked all parties, which made the united opposition. He said this success was result of the unity among the opposition political parties and this unity would build a new Pakistan.

He said that opposition members faced jails and even women from the opposition parties were sent to jails. He however said he did not want to go into the bitterness of the past. He said he wanted to redress the grievances of the nation. He said he would not take revenge on anyone, but the law would take its course. He said he had a lot of respect for the judiciary and the new government would run the country in the best of manner.